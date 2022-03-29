Ron Johnson blasts mainstream media for ignoring Hunter Biden report: 'We were right, they were wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson took aim at mainstream media outlets that largely ignored the report on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Johnson called liberal media outlets "complicit" and credited them with getting President Biden elected in 2020 despite him campaigning "from his basement."

ABC, CBS, NBC IGNORE HUNTER BIDEN SCANDALS, HAVEN'T MENTIONED HIS NAME IN 259 DAYS, STUDY SAYS

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Senator Grassley and I were doing our investigation into a number of corrupt areas of the federal government. One of the things that got on the radar screen was the conflict of interest that Hunter Biden had, for example, with Burisma in Ukraine. We started looking into it, and we uncovered a vast web of foreign financial entanglements. We issued our report before the election. We thought it was important the American public would understand the extent that Joe Biden would be compromised as United States president, but the media just ignored it.

They actually instead ran the false accusations created by our Democrat colleagues in the Senate that Senator Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation. Nothing could have been further than the truth. ... We've got no apologies from the mainstream media acknowledging the fact that we were right, they were wrong. And that's part of the problem here, is we have a complicit media. They're not impartial. They're basically advocates for the Democrat Party. They got Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement, elected president. Now they're going to be covering up for all the disasters of his policies that are weakening this country and, quite honestly, tempting tyrants to do what Vladimir Putin did in Ukraine.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: