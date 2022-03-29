Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Ron Johnson blasts mainstream media for ignoring Hunter Biden report: 'We were right, they were wrong'

ABC, CBS and NBC haven't mentioned Hunter Biden's name in 259 days.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Johnson: We were right, they were wrong on Hunter Biden Video

Sen. Johnson: We were right, they were wrong on Hunter Biden

Sen. Ron Johnson blasts mainstream media as being advocates for the Democratic Party.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson took aim at mainstream media outlets that largely ignored the report on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Johnson called liberal media outlets "complicit" and credited them with getting President Biden elected in 2020 despite him campaigning "from his basement." 

ABC, CBS, NBC IGNORE HUNTER BIDEN SCANDALS, HAVEN'T MENTIONED HIS NAME IN 259 DAYS, STUDY SAYS

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Senator Grassley and I were doing our investigation into a number of corrupt areas of the federal government. One of the things that got on the radar screen was the conflict of interest that Hunter Biden had, for example, with Burisma in Ukraine. We started looking into it, and we uncovered a vast web of foreign financial entanglements. We issued our report before the election. We thought it was important the American public would understand the extent that Joe Biden would be compromised as United States president, but the media just ignored it. 

They actually instead ran the false accusations created by our Democrat colleagues in the Senate that Senator Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation. Nothing could have been further than the truth. ... We've got no apologies from the mainstream media acknowledging the fact that we were right, they were wrong. And that's part of the problem here, is we have a complicit media. They're not impartial. They're basically advocates for the Democrat Party. They got Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement, elected president. Now they're going to be covering up for all the disasters of his policies that are weakening this country and, quite honestly, tempting tyrants to do what Vladimir Putin did in Ukraine.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Biden's proposed wealth tax will do more harm than good: Sen. Johnson Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.