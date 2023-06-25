Hunter Biden: Jim Jordan reveals 'the big takeaway' from the case

Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, explains Hunter Biden's "preferential treatment" at the hands of the Department of Justice on "Sunday Morning Futures," arguing they ran the case in a "ridiculous way."

REP. JIM JORDAN: Right. I think the big takeaway from last week is nothing has changed at the Justice Department. I mean, John Durham told us how bad it was, that it was all a lie, Crossfire Hurricane. He told us they got incredible intelligence that said this whole thing, Trump-Russia narrative, was from the Clinton campaign. So, the intelligence is credible enough that he briefed the president, the vice president, attorney general, the director of the FBI puts it in a memo. And Jim Comey doesn't share that memo with the agents doing the case. I mean, that's how wrong. And now we get to this situation. We have a whistleblower come forward and says they were denied information that they should have had. Hunter Biden got special treatment, preferential treatment, and they ran this case in a ridiculous way. So that to me is the big takeaway. Nothing has changed at the Justice Department, which is why what we do with the appropriations process and our focus on not allowing FISA to be reauthorized in its current form is so darn important.

AMERICANS GUILTY OF CHARGES SIMILAR TO HUNTER NEVER GOT 'SWEETHEART' DEAL TO KEEP THEM FROM PRISON: CRITICS

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on a felony gun charge and two tax violations has been slammed as a "sweetheart" deal by critics who note others have landed behind bars for similar crimes.

The Justice Department announced last week that President Biden's son agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, and to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden is slated to make his first court appearance in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, when he will formally plead guilty. The plea deal averts prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as well as a trial that could have lasted days or even weeks.

GOP RIPS HUNTER'S 'SWEETHEART' PLEA DEAL ON TAX AND GUN CRIMES, ZERO IN ON JOE BIDEN

There is still a chance that presiding U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika will reject the deal, but the plea agreement has received fierce condemnation stretching from conservative political leaders to voters who say Biden received a mere slap on the wrist.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton, Jessica Chasmar and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.