Hulk Hogan teases possible Trump admin role while donning orange sanitation worker vest on Halloween

Hogan hinted at 'tag team' with RFK Jr. to 'get all kids in shape'

Hulk Hogan dons a garbage worker vest after Biden's remarks Video

Hulk Hogan dons a garbage worker vest after Biden's remarks

WWE legend Hulk Hogan reacts to President Biden calling Trump supporters 'garbage' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan looks to bring Hulkamania into a potential future Trump administration, proposing a role alongside RFK Jr., to create the "MAGA-powers" and promote healthy eating and fitness for America's youth.

During Thursday's episode of "Jesse Watters Primetime," the Hulkster wore an orange sanitation worker vest in response to President Biden's comment that referred to former President Trump’s supporters as "garbage," sparking a contentious news cycle on social media.

BIDEN'S PAST COMMENTS ABOUT MAGA REPUBLICANS COME BACK TO HAUNT HIM AS WHITE HOUSE SPINS ‘GARBAGE’ REMARKS

Hogan described the president's comment as "appalling" and expressed that he felt "highly insulted." This remark follows a flurry of insults directed at Republican voters in recent weeks, including Hillary Clinton comparing Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to a 1930s Nazi rally.

"They're trying to humiliate, you know, the Trump supporters into voting for them," argued Hogan.

"I mean, to call us Nazis. I was at Madison Square Garden. I looked all around. I'm used to the building. There was no stinking Nazis in there," Hogan retorted. "There were no domestic terrorist. You know, they call us ‘deplorables,’ but to call us ‘garbage,’ they're calling the American people that support Trump ‘garbage.’ You know, it's just ridiculous." 

Hogan praised former President Trump for being "versed in all subject matters."

"He knows everything – domestic, foreign, international, swing our arm of knowledge," said Hogan. "He's our guy. But to put us all in a category of deplorables, domestic terrorist, Nazis, garbage, what would happen if they got in power? What would they do to us?" 

TRUMP SUES CBS NEWS FOR $10 BILLION ALLEGING ‘DECEPTIVE DOCTORING’ OF HARRIS' ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW

Watters pressed the six-time WWE champion on if he would consider joining forces in a potential future Trump administration and what that might entail.

"Well you know, brother, in the wrestling business, when you're getting ready to draw some big money, you got to shoot an angle, put some hot spice on the feud. And when I had Trump in the back at the Garden, I said, 'You know something? This Robert Kennedy Jr., he's onto something with nutrition.' But if you tag team us up as the mega powers, you know – the MAGA-powers, RFK Jr. and Hulk Hogan – he can get them eating the right food and I can get all of our kids in shape, brother," said Hogan. 

