Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk shares heartwarming video of late husband Charlie Kirk teaching daughter physics

Conservative activist playfully walks through Newton's three laws of motion in touching moment

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Heartwarming video shows Charlie Kirk teaching young daughter physics Video

Heartwarming video shows Charlie Kirk teaching young daughter physics

Erika Kirk honored her late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, on Friday with a posthumous video showing him teaching their daughter the basics of physics. (Credit: Instagram/Mrserikakirk)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk honored late husband Charlie Kirk Friday by posting a heartwarming video of him teaching their daughter some of the basics of physics.

In the video, which had already garnered more than 1.3 million likes by Friday afternoon, the conservative activist sits at a table with their young daughter, playfully explaining Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion using her sippy cup and a pair of sunglasses.

"My favorite memories will forever be us raising our babies together. I love you [Charlie Kirk]," Erica Kirk captioned the video on Instagram. "Tell Sir Isaac Newton that GG is ready for her quiz."

TURNING POINT USA ELECTS ERIKA KIRK AS NEW CEO, CHAIR OF THE BOARD FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Erika Kirk honored her late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, on Friday with a posthumous video showing him teaching their daughter some of the basics of physics.

Erika Kirk honored her late husband Charlie Kirk on Friday by posting a heartwarming video of him teaching their daughter some of the basics of physics. (Instagram/Mrserikakirk)

The video shows the Turning Point USA founder walking through Newton's principles that an object at rest stays at rest, every action has an equal and opposite reaction and that force equals mass times acceleration.

ERIKA KIRK SHARES VIDEO OF LATE HUSBAND TELLING DAUGHTER HOW THEY MET: ‘MY FAVORITE LOVE STORY’

"Okay, see that's the issue is you keep on thinking when you drop [your sippy cup], it comes back up, but it doesn't, okay?" Charlie Kirk jokingly explains to his young daughter as she appears to be preparing to drop her cup.

Charlie Kirk in front of a curtain

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

"The three laws of Newtonian physics — you're gonna be quizzed on this later, you know?" Charlie Kirk says to his daughter as she responds with squealing noises. "An object at rest will stay at rest. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. For example, if I push it, it goes like this. And, finally, force equals mass times acceleration."

CHARLIE KIRK URGED YOUTH TO REJECT 'SEXUAL ANARCHY' AND HOOKUP CULTURE, PASTOR RECALLS

The Turning Point USA founder then asks his daughter, "Any questions?"

Charlie Kirk and family seen in Utah with nature and mountains in background

Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children, prior to his assassination Sept. 10, 2025. (Erika Kirk via Instagram)

The tribute highlights Charlie Kirk's role as a devoted husband and father. Since his assassination Sept. 10, Erika Kirk has shared several intimate family moments, offering glimpses into what his life was like away from politics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Charlie Kirk, who was killed during an event at Utah Valley University Sept. 10, is survived by Erika Kirk and their two young children, whose names have not been made public.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue