Erika Kirk shares heartwarming video of late husband Charlie Kirk teaching daughter physics

Erika Kirk honored late husband Charlie Kirk Friday by posting a heartwarming video of him teaching their daughter some of the basics of physics.

In the video, which had already garnered more than 1.3 million likes by Friday afternoon, the conservative activist sits at a table with their young daughter, playfully explaining Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion using her sippy cup and a pair of sunglasses.

"My favorite memories will forever be us raising our babies together. I love you [Charlie Kirk]," Erica Kirk captioned the video on Instagram. "Tell Sir Isaac Newton that GG is ready for her quiz."

The video shows the Turning Point USA founder walking through Newton's principles that an object at rest stays at rest, every action has an equal and opposite reaction and that force equals mass times acceleration.

"Okay, see that's the issue is you keep on thinking when you drop [your sippy cup], it comes back up, but it doesn't, okay?" Charlie Kirk jokingly explains to his young daughter as she appears to be preparing to drop her cup.

"The three laws of Newtonian physics — you're gonna be quizzed on this later, you know?" Charlie Kirk says to his daughter as she responds with squealing noises. "An object at rest will stay at rest. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. For example, if I push it, it goes like this. And, finally, force equals mass times acceleration."

The Turning Point USA founder then asks his daughter, "Any questions?"

The tribute highlights Charlie Kirk's role as a devoted husband and father. Since his assassination Sept. 10, Erika Kirk has shared several intimate family moments, offering glimpses into what his life was like away from politics.

Charlie Kirk, who was killed during an event at Utah Valley University Sept. 10, is survived by Erika Kirk and their two young children, whose names have not been made public.