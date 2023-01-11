House Democrats blasted for claiming Born-Alive Act 'may endanger the life of an infant:' 'Total ghouls'

Democrats such as Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., came under fire for insisting that the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is dangerous for infants during an argument on the House floor on Wednesday.

Representative Ann Wagner, R-Mo., reintroduced the bill which states that any infant who is born alive after a botched abortion is a "legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States" and requires care from a doctor like any other child born alive.

While the bill was largely condemned by House Democrats, Nadler’s comments received particular attention after he insisted that infants would be more endangered by the bill than without it.

"The problem with this bill is not that it provides any new protection for infants. The problem with this bill is that it endangers some infants by stating that that infant must immediately be brought to the hospital where in any other circumstance that might be the right thing to do for the health and survival of that infant or it may not. That is the problem with this bill. It directs and mandates a certain medical care which may not be appropriate, which may endanger the life of an infant in certain circumstances. That’s why we oppose this bill," Nadler said.

PUSSYCAT DOLLS SINGER SHARES ABORTION EXPERIENCES, WARNS, ‘YOU WILL REGRET IT YOUR WHOLE LIFE’

Schakowsky agreed with Nadler’s comments, adding that this bill was nothing more than an effort to ban abortion nationwide despite the legislation offering no restrictions on abortion.

"As our chairman said, not only is it illegal to not care for a born infant, but the law that you have provided on the Republican side actually could create more harm. It requires immediately taking a struggling baby to a hospital. That hospital could be hours away and could be detrimental to the life of that baby. This is nothing more than the part of the effort to make abortion illegal nationally in this county," Schakowsky said.

Both comments received backlash ahead of the bill’s passing.

PARENTS FEAR BABY FORMULA COSTS COULD SPIKE AS SUPPLIES REMAIN LOW: ‘A REALLY HARD BLOW’

Washington Examiner contributor Nicole Russell tweeted, "Many Democrat politicians are total ghouls, out of step with the majority of Americans' views on the care of the most vulnerable in society."

"Republicans are putrid but the modern Democratic Party is full of demons. That’s just a fact," radio host Jesse Kelly said.

"There's been many arguments against pro-life legislation. This one is pretty bad," Daily Signal senior reporter Mary Margaret Olohan wrote.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter joked of Nadler, "He wants to eat the baby."

"Amazingly, the vagina doesn’t confer personhood. Jan supports killing a baby a few minutes before she argues for saving the same baby by giving it medical care. This is the deeply hypocritical depravity of pro-aborts," Washington Examiner writer Kimberly Ross tweeted.

Conservative commenter Elisha Krauss wrote, "This is an actual argument for banning abortion clinics and having this surgical procedure take place at a hospital for the overall safety of mother and baby but Nadler is too dumb to see it that way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill eventually passed the House of Representatives by a 220-210 vote. All 210 votes came from Republicans with only Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voting in favor of the bill. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, meanwhile, voted "present."