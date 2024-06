Hillary Clinton is releasing yet another book less than two months before this year's election, which will include a "fervent and persuasive warning to all American voters" and explain how she moved past losing her White House dreams.

The 2016 presidential candidate's new book, "Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty," offers "her candid views on life and love, politics, liberty, democracy, the threats we face, and the future within our reach," according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

Clinton has written several books, including "What Happened" in 2017 about her election loss to Donald Trump, and "Hard Choices" in 2014, a memoir of her time as secretary of state. She will go on an extensive media tour to promote the new tome, which will be released Sept. 17, Simon & Schuster added.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN CHAIR ADMITS FLORIDA IS NOT A 2024 BATTLEGROUND STATE IN CANDID MOMENT

"Something Lost," the publisher says, talks about her marriage to former President Bill Clinton, as well as how she "moves past her dream of being president, and dives into new activism for women and democracy."

It also provides "new personal insights about her old adversary Vladimir Putin" and ways that "worried parents can protect kids from toxic technology."

Clinton has been outspoken about Trump as a threat if he returns to office. In a New York Times guest essay published on Tuesday, she previewed the CNN presidential debate and called the race a choice "between a convicted criminal out for revenge and a president who delivers results for the American people."

Clinton has remained active in Democratic Party politics, recently angering the far-left for endorsing challenger George Latimer over Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the bitter New York 16th Congressional District primary fight.

She's also expressed irritation at voters who were having a hard time choosing between President Biden and Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have two old candidates," she told MSNBC last month. "One is, yes, old and effective, has passed legislation that I think is going to put America on such a strong footing for the future, is compassionate, cares about people, tries hard to make the right decision, and they are complicated. The other is old and dangerous. I mean, why is that a hard choice for people?"