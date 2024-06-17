Hillary Clinton references 2016 loss in Tonys appearance, says she knows how 'hard it is to make change'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to reference her 2016 election loss during a surprise appearance at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

"Now, I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special," Clinton said before introducing a musical number from "Suffs," a Broadway show she co-produced. "And I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change."

"Suffs" focuses on the women's suffrage movement and the fight for the right to vote.

"It’s almost impossible to think about what a challenge that was," Clinton said. "But now it’s an election year, and we need to be reminded about how important it is to vote."

HILLARY CLINTON SLAMS YOUNG ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS AS IGNORANT ON MIDDLE EAST: ‘THEY DON’T KNOW VERY MUCH'

The play's creator, Shania Taub, won two Tonys for the musical on Sunday.

Clinton told the Associated Press in late April that she related to all the "Suffs" characters.

"I know how important it is to have relationships with the people you’re working for, as you’re taking risks and you’re doing things that have never been done, whether it’s running for president in my case or having a march on Washington in 1913 to try to convince the president and the Congress to adopt the amendment to let women vote," she said.

"But more than that, I see it as relevant today," the former secretary of state added. "We have a lot of challenges in our country."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Clinton recently blamed American women for her loss in 2020.

After then-FBI Director James Comey re-opened an investigation into her email server before the election, Clinton said female voters were the ones who left her.

"They left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me, because as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect. They were willing to take a risk on Trump — who had a long list of, let’s call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander-in-chief," Clinton said, according to The New York Times.

The former presidential candidate also appeared frustrated by Americans who feel unenthusiastic about the choice between President Biden and former President Trump during a May appearance on "Morning Joe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have two old candidates. One is, yes, old and effective, has passed legislation that I think is going to put America on such a strong footing for the future, is compassionate, cares about people, tries hard to make the right decision, and they are complicated," she told MSNBC. "The other is old and dangerous. I mean, why is that a hard choice for people?"