Hillary Clinton-produced play ‘Suffs’ failing to pack seats during peak Broadway season

The Broadway box office numbers for the week of May 5 revealed that Hillary Clinton-produced stage play "Suffs" is on the bottom rung of shows in terms of filling capacity.

Broadway Theatre Industry official site "The Broadway League" shared the weekly grosses from the 35 shows currently playing on Broadway, which include "Suffs," "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child," and classics like "Romeo & Juliet," Sweeney Tod" and "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

According to the data, Clinton’s play only reached 81% capacity across eight performances that week, placing it among the bottom eight productions in that category – the bottom 23% of all 35 shows for the week.

Noting that the play’s lagging numbers look even worse considering it’s a new show, Breitbart News argued the performance "should still be drawing big crowds during Broadway’s peak season – the month before the Tony Awards," which is right now.

The play first opened on Broadway last month, following an Off-Broadway run that started in 2022 in New York City’s "The Public" theater. The musical was by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, directed by Leigh Silverman, and produced by lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman, along with co-producers Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai.

Breitbart also noted that Vice President Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, is another producer on the stage play.

The three-hour-long play brings the women’s suffrage movement of the early 1900s to the stage. According to the show’s website, Suffs "boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over."

The play features an "entirely female and non-binary cast – among them Tony winner Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella, Emily Skinner, and Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson," according to Playbill.com.

Clinton stated she relates to "all of" the characters in the play, telling the Associated Press last month she knows "how hard it is to make change."

"I know how important it is to have relationships with the people you’re working for, as you’re taking risks and you’re doing things that have never been done, whether it’s running for president in my case or having a march on Washington in 1913 to try to convince the president and the Congress to adopt the amendment to let women vote," she said.

The former U.S. Secretary of State added, "But more than that, I see it as relevant today. We have a lot of challenges in our country."

BroadwayLeague.com’s numbers also revealed that last week’s numbers for "Suffs" were even worse, with the show only filling 78% of its 7,784 total seats across performances.