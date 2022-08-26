Heavily redacted Trump affidavit is somewhat similar to a Rorschach inkblot test: Fox News contributor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley compared the heavily redacted affidavit for the Trump raid to a "Rorschach inkblot test" Friday on "Special Report."

TRUMP RAID SEARCH WARRANT AFFIDAVIT UNSEALED: READ THE DOCUMENT

TURLEY: It's amazing how people can look at pages of blacked out lines and see this meaning. It's sort of like a Rorschach inkblot test. People look at those blacked out lines and say, "A criminal conviction is coming." If you just read the unredacted portions, it doesn't read to me like an affidavit I've seen in countless cases building towards a prosecution. It reads a lot like, "We want our stuff back and you didn't give it to us." Now, that does not mean that what is underneath those blacked out lines is not a criminal case. They make a very clear point here that the Trump team was told repeatedly that they could not house this material, that it was not secure, that they considered it classified, and that it was not turned over. But the affidavit notably ends right on the very day that's the limit of the leaks.

