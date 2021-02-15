Hannity: 'Sanctimonious' McConnell, other Republican lawmakers are way 'out of touch with the GOP' base

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday for speaking out against former President Donald Trump after voting to acquit him in his impeachment trial over the weekend.

The "Hannity" host took aim at "Republicans who have turned their backs on the former president," in his opening monologue, pointing specifically to the "sanctimonious" McConnell as well as the seven Republican lawmakers who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.

"Where was John Thune [R-S.D.] and Mitch McConnell fighting against the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in our history with Operation Crossfire Hurricane?" Hannity asked.

"They were missing in action. Where’s the sanctimonious Mitch McConnell, John Thune, demanding that Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters — when is he going to give a speech on the Senate floor and hold those Democrats accountable for their incitement of insurrection and their insurrection-like language? The time is now coming for new leadership in the U.S. Senate."

MCCONNELL RIPS TRUMP, SAYS ACTIONS 'UNCONSCIONABLE' BUT TRIAL WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined with all Democrats in finding Trump guilty.

Their vote represents how "way out of touch" they are with the GOP base, Hannity said, pointing to the immediate backlash they now face in their home states.