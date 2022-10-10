Hannity hammers Democrats' crime policies: 'The party of defund, dismantle and insane bail laws'

Tune in to "Hannity," Monday night at 9pm ET, on Fox News Channel as Sean talks to Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that crime is increasingly on the top of voters' minds ahead of the November midterm elections.

"The Democratic Party is the party of defund, dismantle, and these crazy insane no-bail laws," said Hannity, as he responded to two people being shot Sunday outside New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's home in Long Island while his daughters were home.

LEE ZELDIN, NEW YORK GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, ATTACKED AT CAMPAIGN STOP

"Cops are afraid to do their job. They cut a billion dollars out of the New York Police Department budget. Now, this happens in front of Lee Zeldin at home. It's happening everywhere."

"We've got an election in 29 days, inflation's at a 41-year-high, we have record-high gas prices, wide open borders," said Hannity. "You cannot pursue happiness in this country if you don't have law and order and safety and security. This is in every small town, every big city, all across the country."

Meantime, former Democrat New York Governor David Paterson said he has never felt as unsafe in the state as he does now.

"If you don't feel safe and secure, you cannot live your life," said Hannity, going on to say that Democrats are avoiding debates and trying to use abortion to win over voters but not focusing on the rise in crime.

"This has got to stop, said Hannity. " The government's number one role is safety and security. It's got to be about law and order."

Rep. Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" earlier on the show that his teenage daughters were in the kitchen doing their homework when shots rang out.

Suffolk County Police tell Fox News that the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in Shirley on Long Island. At the time, the gubernatorial candidate had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park.

He said the girls ran upstairs to the bathroom, locked the door and called 911.

