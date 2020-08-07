Guy Benson on Joe Biden's latest gaffe: This is why Team Biden keeps him in the basement

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s latest interview gaffe shows the reason why his campaign keeps the former vice president away from doing interviews, Fox News contributor Guy Benson said on Friday.

“He said what he said out loud and it sort of aligns with what he said a number of months ago you remember talking to Charlamagne Tha God a couple of months ago where he said black people who are having trouble deciding whether to vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden then ‘you ain’t black,’” Benson said on "America's Newsroom." “This is precisely why team Biden generally wants this man in the basement limiting interactions because when he comes out and pokes his head up and has things to say, there is sort of a daily cleanup of aisle Joe."

President Trump on Friday said his presumptive Democratic challenger Joe Biden “is no longer worthy of the Black Vote,” after the former vice president made comments contrasting African American and Latino diversity.

“Sleepy Joe Biden just lost the Black Vote," Trump tweeted earlier Friday. "This statement is a disaster from which there is no recovery!”

The president then deleted the tweet and replaced it with the new one.

In both tweets, the president was referring to Biden’s remarks during an interview that aired at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

During the interview, Biden was pressed over whether he would “re-engage” with Cuba as president—something the interviewer noted would have an impact on Cuban-American voters in Florida.

“Yes, yes," Biden responded. "And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

He continued to elaborate on the differnces between Black and Latino Americans.

"You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you're in Arizona, so it's a very diverse community,” Biden said.

Biden, later Thursday night, attempted to walk back the comments.

Guy Benson, the host of Fox News Radio's "Guy Benson Show," said that the Trump campaign realizes they are behind Biden in the polls.

“It seems like part of their strategy now is to try to smoke Joe Biden out to get him talking more," Benson said. "I think their idea is the more Joe Biden speaks, the more advantageous it'll be for them and we’ll see if that strategy pays and works.”

