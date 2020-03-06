Gun owner who went viral wins North Carolina lieutenant governor GOP primary

A gun owner who went viral for delivering a compelling gun rights speech won the North Carolina lieutenant governor GOP primary, becoming the first African-American to achieve the feat.

“Our message is so much more than the Second Amendment, which is a crucial issue,” Republican Mark Robinson told “Fox & Friends First.” “It’s a message that touches on all the topics conservative North Carolinians are concerned with today.”

TEXAS LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK SLAMS BIDEN FOR ALIGNING WITH 'GOOFBALL,' 'LIGHTWEIGHT' BETO ON GUN CONTROL

Robinson said that he’s passionate about “standing for the unborn.”

“I believe that we need to purge abortion from our shores for the cause of life the same way that we purged slavery for the cause of liberty.”

Robinson also cited the importance of standing up for veterans, law enforcement and “ending indoctrination in our public schooling.”

Robinson gained to the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor on Tuesday in a crowded field. The former factory worker and daycare operator became a national spokesman of gun rights after a viral speech delivered before a North Carolina city council in 2016.

“Robinson of Greensboro got the most votes and exceeded the 30 percent threshold needed to win outright and avoid a runoff,” according to USA Today.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson said that President Trump has done a “fantastic” and phenomenal job, attributing to the commander in chief an unprecedented low African-African American and female unemployment rate.

“He’s truly proven that conservative principles make life better for average everyday Americans. He’s proven that every day that he’s in the White House.”