Greg Gutfeld says Pete Buttigieg best Democrat to face Trump: 'He's still the smartest one':

As the chaos surrounding the Iowa caucuses continued Thursday, "The Five" took a fresh look at the Democratic presidential field, with co-host Greg Gutfeld saying former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg seems to be best equipped to take on President Trump in the general election.

"When you listen to the candidates, he's still the smartest one. It's like you listen to him and you just go, 'Well,'" Gutfeld said begrudgingly. "I think he could handle himself better with Trump than ... Joe [Biden could].

Co-host Juan Williams then asked Gutfeld who was best equipped to take on Trump when it comes to the "culture wars."

"One of the things that I think [of] these days is we are in a culture war as well. And it's culture now precedes politics," Williams said. "If the Democrats are going to beat Trump, they've got to start playing in terms of the culture wars. So, Greg, which of the Democrats do you think would be best against Trump?"

"Right now, I'm going to have to go with Buttigieg," Gutfeld said. "I just think that he is the most articulate and persuasive of the group, though I do like [Andrew] Yang."

Gutfeld also commented on former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton saying "never say never" in response to the possibility of becoming the vice presidential nominee.

"She's off in the distance waiting on a branch, right, overlooking this dusty desert highway," Gutfeld joked. "So she could swoop in when Biden collapses or when the whole thing goes to hell and she comes in."

Clinton made her comments Thursday during an interview with Ellen Degeneres.