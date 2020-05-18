Gutfeld proclaims Americans who want to return to work 'should be allowed the chance': 'They are adults'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld said Monday that the country is "rested and ready" for an "even bigger" economic comeback after a new poll found that Americans appear to be happier, and less worried despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I love this poll that found Americans are happier than they have been over the past year," Gutfeld said. "This is interesting because it speaks to the American optimism that we know a comeback is coming and it’s going to be even bigger because our country is rested and ready."

Gutfeld added, "I have a feeling this economy is going to be like a giant roaring beast that’s going to be awakened after a drugged hibernation."

The Gallup poll released Monday reported a 12 percent drop in overall worry among Americans from late March/early April and a five percent uptick in general happiness as states begin to reopen across the country.

Wading into the ongoing controversy over when to lift coronavirus-induced restrictions, Gutfeld repeated a favorite phrase by saying Democrats are stuck in "the prison of two ideas."

"Any time you frame a question with a negative in it, people are going to go for the positive," he said. "Would you like to go back early and potentially die? Oh, no. So that means you’d rather stay [locked down] indefinitely," Gutfeld argued.

NJ GYM OPENS IN DEFIANCE OF GOVERNORS' LOCKDOWNS

"The questions are framed in a way to get the answer."

Gutfeld praised New Jersey gym owner Ian Smith, who reopened his Bellmawr-based facility Atilis Gym against Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders.

"They are people that actually want to get back to work. They are adults," he said. "They should be allowed the chance."