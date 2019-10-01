Greg Gutfeld says voters angry at media for Trump-Biden coverage, supporting the 'orange devil' to spite them

Greg Gutfeld blasted some members of the media Tuesday for "shaping public opinion" of the Trump-Ukraine story, saying it doesn't warrant the hyperventilating coverage it has received.

"I mean, we are being sold a bill of goods. Remember the good old days when scandals were scandalous? I mean Watergate, Iran-Contra, Monica-gate. This is scandal impersonation," Gutfeld said on "The Five." "I'm insulted that I'm wasting my time listening to this crap."

A Quinnipiac University survey released Monday indicates American voters are evenly split -- 47 percent to 47 percent -- on the question of whether President Trump should be impeached and removed from office over the Ukraine controversy.

"It's like... when you were a kid, you woke up in the middle of the night [and] you thought there was a monster in your room, but it was just clothes on a chair," Gutfeld added. "This is clothes on a chair."

As Democrats ramp up their push for impeachment, the Trump 2020 campaign's fundraising arm said Tuesday that it has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank.

Gutfeld believes the Trump campaign has been able to benefit from the formal impeachment inquiry because they are angry about hearing about the scandals from the media and Democrats.

"This helps Trump because it angers the public, because they feel that they're being drawn into a false drama including -- even the Biden stuff -- you have a fist-sized group of people having a monumental effect on an entire country and they're just saying, 'Screw you, I'm voting for ... the orange devil whether you like it or not,'" Gutfeld said.

