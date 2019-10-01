Trump campaign, RNC breaks fundraising record with massive $125M third quarter haul

President Trump and the Republican National Committee brought in $125 million in fundraising in the third quarter of this year, setting up a hefty war chest for the president as he seeks a second term in office.

The Trump 2020 campaign's fundraising arm said Tuesday that it has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank.

Former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

“President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Republican insiders say that the impeachment effort against Trump could be a fundraising boon for the GOP.

WinRed, the new GOP online fundraising platform designed to compete for small-dollar campaign donations, reported raising a little more than $30 million in the third fundraising quarter, which began in July and ended Monday.

The online platform is used to raise money for President Trump’s re-election, campaign committees and various Republican candidates across the country.

WinRed President Gerrit Lansing said the Democrats’ moves to ramp up impeachment efforts against Trump “helped a lot,” saying fundraising numbers “spiked” after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal inquiry last week.

WinRed has raised more than $13.7 million from over 276,000 contributors since the announcement by Pelosi, he said.

“It just poured gas on the situation where there is a ton of money being raised in all levels and all campaigns,” Lansing said.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also credited Democratic attacks on Trump for motivating supporters to donate in record numbers.

“We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and reelect President Trump in 2020,” she said.

The fundraising announcement comes as the pro-Trump groups launched their first major advertising campaign of the cycle. Trump’s team aims to devote $1 billion to his reelection.

However, Democrats are also putting up big fundraising numbers – albeit not as large as Trump’s campaign.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders hauled in a whopping $25.3 million during the third quarter of fundraising, up more than $7 million from his second-quarter numbers.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign also reported Tuesday that the South Bend, Indiana mayor raised $19.1 million over the past three months. While impressive, the candidate’s fundraising haul is down from the $24.8 million he brought in during the second quarter, which was the highest among the record-setting field of Democratic White House hopefuls during the April-June quarter.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California said she had raised $11.6 million over the past three months. That figure is slightly behind the $11.8 million she brought in during the second quarter and the $12 million she hauled in during the January-March first quarter of fundraising.

Sen. Cory Booker also revealed his third-quarter fundraising figures on Tuesday. The Democrat from New Jersey's presidential campaign said they raised more than $6 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, their best quarter of fundraising to date.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas, Paul Steinhauser and the Associated Press contributed to this report.