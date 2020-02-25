Trey Gowdy urges top intelligence officials to stop briefing 'leaker' Adam Schiff

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy on Tuesday urged top intelligence officials to stop delivering sensitive briefings to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff because he is “a leaker.”

“No one is above the law, apparently except whoever leaks classified information out of Adam Schiff’s committee,” Gowdy said on “Hannity,” reacting to the recent intelligence briefing on Russia's alleged 2020 election interference efforts to help President Trump.

NO EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN 'PLAY' TO HELP TRUMP, BRIEFER MAY HAVE 'OVERSTATED' INTELLIGENCE, OFFICIAL SAYS

"What the intelligence committee needs to give some thought to is [to] stop briefing someone who has a history and is an epidemic leaker.”

“Quit briefing him,” Gowdy said.

Contrary to numerous media reports, there is no evidence to suggest that Russia is making a specific "play" to boost President Trump's reelection bid, a U.S. intelligence official told Fox News on Sunday.

Top U.S. election official Shelby Pierson, who briefed Congress on Russian election interference efforts, may have overstated intelligence regarding the issue when speaking to the House Intelligence Committee earlier this month, a source told Fox News.

U.S. intelligence officials have publicly testified only that the Russians have been using "information warfare" ahead of the election. Fox News is told Democrats pressed Pierson on whether Russia was trying to help Trump, and accurate context or perspective to her responses failed to emerge.

The whiplash came as fears of Russian intervention have gripped the 2020 presidential race following an unverified report by The New York Times and CNN that Russia wanted to help Trump, which CNN has since walked back.

Gowdy told Sean Hannity that Robert Mueller spent more than two years investigating Trump-Russia collusion, yet failed to find sufficient evidence of such a plot.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"It took two minutes this time for us to find out there was no evidence," the former congressman said.

Hannity asked when Schiff will be held accountable for the lies he told to the American people about the Trump-Russia allegations.

Fox News' Gregg Re and John Roberts contributed to this report.