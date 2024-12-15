GOP House Oversight chair backs Dem 'Squad' member for ranking member role: 'Best they got'

During an interview on "Fox News Live," Sunday, House Oversight Chairman and member of the GOP, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., threw his support behind committee member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Democratic congresswoman from New York is seeking to take the ranking member from fellow Democrat Jamie Raskin.

The Kentucky Republican explained his endorsement after being questioned by co-anchor Arthel Neville.

ARTHEL NEVILLE: Of course, you are a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The Chair. In fact, you're also a member of the AOC fan Club, I understand, and besides believing that you will have a good working relationship, what leadership qualities would make Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an effective oversight Ranking member?

REP. JAMES COMER, R-KY.: I think that if you look at the current leadership with the oversight committee on the Democrat side, they've had Jamie Raskin leading them. So the Democrats have nowhere to go but up. Jamie Raskin has been wrong.

ARTHEL NEVILLE: So then how will AOC make you go up -- or make the Democrats go up?

REP. JAMES COMER, R-KY.: Yeah, well, she's better spoken. Look, I think that, you know, the Democrats are turning on AOC. My endorsement of AOC is probably hurting her, which… I think is amusing. They're wanting to go back to another boring old guy like Gerry Connolly. But look, AOC is, you know, I think she represents a big segment of the Democratic Party that believes in socialism, that believes in the Green New Deal, that believes in Wokeism. So, if the Democrats want a real Democrat to lead the oversight committee on their side, I think AOC is perfect for them.

ARTHEL NEVILLE: What about her leadership qualities?

REP. JAMES COMER, R-KY.: Well, look, you know, I mean, lucky for her, she's in the minority, so she doesn't really have to display a lot of leadership qualities. All they're going to do is try to complain and obstruct and do things like that. But I think AOC is the best they got, if that tells you anything about the Democrats on the Oversight Committee. I think AOC is the best they got.

ARTHEL NEVILLE: Do you have anything positive to say about the way she might lead?

REP. JAMES COMER, R-KY.: She's a lot nicer than Jamie Raskin, and she's pleasant to be around. So, yeah, again, they have nowhere to go but up after Jamie Raskin.