Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Gold Star mom says that Biden admin 'spit in our face' by saying that Trump politicized Arlington visit

Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery last week

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Gold Star mom: Biden-Harris admin 'spit in our face' Video

Gold Star mom: Biden-Harris admin 'spit in our face'

Gold Star mom Jaclyn Schmitz reacts to Kamala Harris' attack on former President Trump's Arlington National Cemetery visit and says the vice president was invited as well but never showed up on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Gold Star mom Jaclyn Schmitz criticized the Biden-Harris administration for refusing her and other Gold Star parents' invitation to honor their deceased children in a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. 

"It's just another spit in the face," Schmitz said. "Another slap in the face. I'm absolutely so frustrated with this administration. First, they don't even acknowledge that our kids even died on their watch. Then to spit in our face and say that Donald Trump was politicizing this when it was us, the families, that had invited him." 

Trump visited Arlington Cemetery last week, where he honored 13 service members who died in a terrorist attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The 13 service members were killed during a terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021. 

GOLD STAR MOM FIRES BACK AT HARRIS FOR CRITICISM OF TRUMP'S ARLINGTON VISIT: 'WE'VE BEEN DISRESPECTED SO MUCH'

Jaclyn Schmitz on Fox News

Gold Star mom Jaclyn Schmitz criticized the Biden-Harris administration for refusing her and other Gold Star parents' invitation to honor their deceased children in a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.  (Fox News)

After the event, media outlets such as NPR and the Associated Press reported that a Trump campaign photographer had recorded footage in a restricted area that prohibits political activity, with the U.S. Army adding that a cemetery staffer had been ​​"abruptly pushed aside" during the event. 

"We were all absolutely just pissed off," Schmitz said of hearing about the controversy around Trump's visit. 

"In fact, the White House and Biden and Harris were invited as well, they just chose not to be there," she added. 

When asked if she had heard from either Biden or Harris since assuming office, Schmitz said that she has never been reached out to. 

REPUBLICAN CALLS OUT 'DESPICABLE' MEDIA COVERAGE OF TRUMP ARLINGTON VISIT, AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

it's a margin of error race between Vice President Harris and former President Trump

When asked if she had heard from either Biden or Harris since assuming office, Schmitz said that she has never been reached out to.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"We have never heard from either one of them," Schmitz said. "Ever. In the entire three years since our kids were killed by their administration. And what he said during the debate was even more of a gut punch." 

"That nobody, that no service member had died during his presidency," she said. 

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.