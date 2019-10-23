New York Giants' Golden Tate opens up about fatherhood

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate joined the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Quiz Show," where he was asked about a slew of pop culture references, but he issued a warning before he began.

"I don't [have time]...now that I have two kids, my hands are full. I go to work, I come home, I play with the kids, I go to bed -- and just repeat," Tate said, blaming his lack of pop culture knowledge on his busy job and two children, which leave him with little time for anything else.

Comedian and "Quiz Show" host Tom Shillue promised to go easy on the NFL athlete, challenging him to off-the-wall "alien" themed pop culture trivia.

Tate, 31, signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants this spring that included $23 million guaranteed.

Last year, the athlete caught 74 passes for 795 yards with both the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. He won Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks and had at least 90 receptions in four consecutive seasons with the Lions.

Tate recently made headlines after he was temporarily suspended from four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but he blamed the positive test on an ingredient in a prescribed fertility medication.

GOLDEN TATE SUSPENDED 4 GAMES FOR USING FERTILITY DRUG

Tate said that when he realized the ingredient was on the banned substances list, he "immediately discontinued use, reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed," he said at the time. His second child was born earlier this year.

In the new Fox Nation episode, Tate gave it his all as Shillue asked him "alien-related" questions" about films including "Edward Scissorhands," to which he guessed -- incorrectly.

"Do you think it's on Netflix yet," Tate asked, committing to watching the film on his next "date-night."

