Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: Republican primary politics a tough business , 'I'm not scared to fight'

Governor Brian Kemp, R-Ga., joined "Special Report" Friday to discuss his reelection bid and defend his record against sharp criticism from Donald Trump and primary challenger David Perdue who blamed him for dividing the Peach state.

BRIAN KEMP: I’ve been preparing for 30 years for a really tough reelection cycle, this is a battle for the soul of our state, nothing surprises me in politics these days. I’ve been in the fight to keep our economy up, to keep our kids in the classroom, to make sure our church is never closed in Georgia. I’ve been in a fight standing with law enforcement officials and our men and women on the ground every day. The other side wants to do exactly the opposite of that, that is what the fight for the soul of this state is going to be about. Them [Democrats] wanting to close down, not having our kids in school, not wanting our churches to be open, not having a great economy. Defunding the police. If anybody else is getting in that fight you have to ask them why.

