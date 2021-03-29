George Floyd family attorney: Evidence death was unjustified is ‘right before your eyes’

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd is underway and the evidence for conviction is blatantly obvious, Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" exclusively.

Crump: The defense tried to offer that trace amounts of drugs in his system was the cause of death and it's what we have gotten used to. When you have police officers who kill marginalized people of color that they will try to assassinate the character of that individual to justify the excessive use of force that caused the death of the unarmed minority.

That's the whole playbook that we've seen in so many of these cases to try to distract, to try to make people look away from the facts that are right before your eyes as to how this was unjustified. The fact that you would have video that shows George Floyd being lucid, being very engaging with the police. They didn't show any video that they were talking about.

Look at the video that has been seen across the world, not only of Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck but the body cam video from the police where they're interacting with George Floyd… It’s not that he looks inebriated or intoxicated at all when you look at that video. He looks like a man who wants to live who was breathing, talking and doing just fine until they put him face down in handcuffs with a knee on his neck.

