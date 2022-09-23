Gen. Jack Keane says Putin 'on his way to losing' the war in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane [Ret.] said Vladimir Putin is close to losing the war in Ukraine as anti-war sentiment spreads in Russia and troops' morale worsens. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Keane argued Putin's efforts to mobilize the Russian people will only create an "unfit" military force that will "blow back."

JACK KEANE: We know the history of the Russian people. They would fight and they would stand up for their country. But people are running from this because they don't have a stake in it. And as far as they were concerned, seven months ago, this was in a faraway place from where they're living and they were not involved. And now Putin has got them involved in this. So I think it's likely this will blow back and even if he's able to assemble hundreds of thousands of troops, here's what's going to show up: people who are physically unfit, medically unfit and obviously, people who are psychologically and emotionally not ready to fight.

And what are they going to join? They're going to join a unit that's on the battlefield that's poorly led, poorly trained, and has not been successful at conducting the operations that they're pursuing. So, yes, Putin has got a problem here. He is losing the war now. Doesn't mean he will eventually lose it, but he certainly is on his way to that.

