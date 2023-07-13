Furious father goes viral for calling out doctor who questioned 9-year-old son about gender

A father took to TikTok to express how furious he was after his son was asked at an annual checkup about his gender identity.

The New York dad, Joe, joined "Faulkner Focus" Thursday to describe the incident and the reactions he received after posting the rant on social media.

"I was furious and I just used TikTok to get it out, express it, and release it. And clearly, it took off," he said, adding that he wondered if the doctor was trying to "plant a seed" in his son's head.

The dad, who goes by "@jotojavin" on Tiktok, calls himself a "common sense enthusiast."

The video went viral on TikTok and was also viewed by over 6 million as of Sunday on Twitter after it was reported by Sarah Fields, an investigative reporter.

The dad had just got off the phone with his wife when he recorded the video, and angrily recounted how his 9-year-old son was exposed to gender ideology during a routine checkup at the doctor's office.

His son needed to be cleared to play football at his school.

"My 9-year-old son went in first, and the first thing this woman asks him is if he identifies as a boy, a girl, genderfluid or non-binary . My son has never heard of any of that s--t before. You've been dealing with him your whole life. He is clearly a boy's boy. So what are you trying to plant a f---ing seed in his head?" he said. "The only thing I could be thankful for is that my wife took them instead of me and props to my wife because she said something. And if she didn't, they would ask my 7-year-old son the same damn question. This s--t is ridiculous. And to the people out there who think that there's nothing wrong with that, and I'm just a transphobe or all that s--t, you're f---ed up. This is bull---t. And there's something wrong with you."

Joe said he was "mind-blown" that the pediatrician that has seen his sons since he was born would even ask such a question.

Joe said about the feedback he has received, "98.5% of it was positive, and I was blown away. And I think it's really amazing."

His son left the appointment confused and Joe reassured him, "I just told him to not worry about any of those questions. You're a boy. You're my son."

"My wife explained to him in the car ride home who they are and not to worry about any of that stuff and don't listen to it. And that's pretty much it, because they can only comprehend so much at that age anyway."

Joe's video got the attention of Elon Musk on Twitter, who responded by tweeting, "Time for parents to fight back !"