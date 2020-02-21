Fox News Digital boasts best month ever in January, most multiplatform minutes of any news brand

Fox News Digital kicked off 2020 with its best month ever with 1.9 billion multiplatform views, dominating online news during a jam-packed January.

From the Senate impeachment trial that polarized America to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, readers flocked to FoxNews.com and its associated sites for breaking news and exclusive reports from around the country and the world.

“On the heels of Fox News Digital delivering its highest growth ever last year, we started 2020 out of the gate with an even stronger performance, and our enhanced editorial strategy yielded record highs,” Fox News Digital Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry said in a statement.

Fox News Digital network’s 1.9 billion multiplatform views are a 24 percent year-over-year increase. Fox News Digital also grew 8 percent in multiplatform unique visitors, racking up over 114 million and 4.3 billion total multiplatform minutes -- the most multiplatform minutes for any news site.

“From the airstrike that killed Soleimani, to the Senate’s impeachment trial, to 2020 presidential election coverage, we are serving our loyal audience with enterprise reporting and compelling, original content on everything from politics, entertainment, and more around the globe," Berry said.

Fox News Digital surpassed CNN.com for the 16th consecutive month in multiplatform minutes, earning its second highest month of multiplatform minutes since the 2016 election in the process. The revamped Fox News Mobile App had 7.9 million unique visitors, topping CNN’s app for the 14th month in a row.

Fox News Digital has amped up its exclusive journalism, original video and opinion content, while putting an emphasis on sports, media, entertainment and political coverage.

National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin’s exclusive breaking news report about the escalating situation with Iran on Jan. 7 resulted in the third best day in the history of Fox News Digital in terms of page views, nearly topping the 2016 presidential election.

Fox News Digital’s Senate impeachment live blog, thorough coverage of President Trump, ongoing reporting on 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls and up-to-the-minute coronavirus news also contributed to the record highs.

The all-new Fox Business site also picked up its best month ever in key categories, with 99 million multiplatform views and 183 million multiplatform minutes.

Fox News has now been the No. 1 most-engaged news brand across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined for 65 straight months after finishing the month atop the news competitive set with 60.5 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers.

Fox News also celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total-day viewers, including the key news demo of adults age 25-54. FNC clinched the feat with a dominant January 2020, averaging 1.7 million total-day viewers and 2.9 primetime viewers. It was the network’s highest-rated month among total-day viewers since February 2017 and among primetime viewers since November 2016.

All digital data is courtesy of Comscore.