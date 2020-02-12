Fox News has largest cable news primetime audience in New Hampshire primary history

Fox News Channel averaged 4.4 million viewers Tuesday during primetime coverage of the New Hampshire primary, the largest cable news audience in the history of the state's first-in-the-nation primary.

FNC’s record viewership topped liberal networks MSNBC and CNN combined during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, as MSNBC averaged 2.6 million and CNN finished third with 1.6 million viewers.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” each averaged over 4 million viewers.

MSNBC WORKING AGAINST BERNIE SANDERS' DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION, CRITICS SAY

Fox News also topped cable news among the key demo of adults age 25-54 during primetime, averaging 784,000 compared to CNN’s 506,000 and MSNBC’s 577,000.

Fox News’ “Democracy 2020” coverage was anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum from 6-8 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. ET when primetime programming concluded. FNC averaged 3.3 million total viewers from 6 p.m. through 1 a.m. ET as New Hampshire results came in. MSNBC averaged 2 million over the same time period, while CNN managed 1.3 million viewers.

The record-setting audience saw Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., win with nearly 26 percent, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg slightly behind, finishing in second.

MSNBC'S CHRIS MATTHEWS HITS BUTTIGIEG FOR NOT WANTING TO OFFEND 'BERNIE BROS': 'THAT'S A BIG MISTAKE'

New Hampshire will send a total of 24 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, accounting for just one percent of the total delegates available nationwide, officials said. In all, 1,991 delegates would be needed to clinch the nomination.

Late-surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., came in third place with roughly 20 percent of the vote, meaning all three will collect delegates.

Last week, Fox News outdrew its broadcast and cable news competition during President Trump’s State of the Union address, topping all broadcast networks and while also doubling the viewership of CNN and MSNBC combined in the process.

MSNBC ANCHOR JOSHUA JOHNSON URGES MAINSTREAM MEDIA NOT TO INFLUENCE DEM PRIMARY VOTERS

Fox News recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most-watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total-day viewers, including the key demo.

Fox News clinched the feat with a dominant January 2020, averaging 1.7 million total-day viewers and 2.9 primetime viewers. It was the network’s highest-rated month among total-day viewers since February 2017 and among primetime viewers since November 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Fox News grew 28 percent compared to the previous year among total viewers, liberal MSNBC and CNN both saw declines. MSNBC averaged 996,000 viewers, down 12 percent from January 2019 and CNN managed only 751,000, an 8 percent drop.

All data courtesy Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.