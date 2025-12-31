Fox Nation rewinds defining moments of 2025 in 'Who Can Forget?' year-end special

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A politically motivated assassination shocked the world. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House reshaped the nation. White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney as the papal conclave elected its first American pontiff. A blue-jeans ad dominated headlines. Rock icons Ozzy Osbourne and Ace Frehley died.

As 2025 draws to a close, Fox Nation looks back at a year that defied expectations and redefined history with "Who Can Forget 2025?" airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel and streaming on the Fox Nation platform.

The special episode follows those from years prior, bringing in FOX talent — Joe Concha, Abby Hornacek, Griff Jenkins, David Asman and others — to discuss events that defined the midpoint of the decade.

"We've never had an American pope," Hornacek said during the program. The historic milestone came with Pope Leo XIV's appointment as the new pontiff May 8, after Pope Francis' death in late April.

CHARLIE KIRK’S KILLING, IDAHO MURDERS PLEA AND KAREN READ VERDICT: INSIDE 2025’S BIGGEST CRIME MOMENTS

The Chicagoan brought a touch of the Midwest to the Vatican, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Catholic Church and one of the most unexpected developments of the year.

Changes also abounded in the political realm. Trump made history by becoming the second chief executive to hold two non-consecutive terms with his return to the White House Jan. 20 and changed the nation's trajectory with a flurry of executive actions on day one and beyond.

As Fox News contributor David Webb mentioned in the special, one key history-altering development rose under the Trump administration in June, when U.S. forces attacked three nuclear sites in Iran under the code name "Operation Midnight Hammer."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED NON-ELECTION YEAR EVER TO RIVAL BROADCAST NETWORKS

"[It] absolutely set Iran's nuclear program back by years," Webb said. The incident preceded a series of other foreign policy developments — a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas, pushes for the Russia-Ukraine war to end and strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats, among others.

Culture, politics and entertainment melded at times. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone pointed to Sydney Sweeney's infamous American Eagle jeans ad, which riled progressives for allegedly carrying racially charged implications with its wordplay on "jeans" and "genes."

"Sydney Sweeney made jeans great again," Casone said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Add to the mix Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" album drop, the Labubu craze and a nonstop stream of viral trends that helped define 2025.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

To watch the 2025 installment of "Who Can Forget?" tune in to the Fox News Channel Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and subscribe to Fox Nation to stream the program on the platform at your choice.