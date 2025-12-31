Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

Fox Nation rewinds defining moments of 2025 in 'Who Can Forget?' year-end special

Fox Nation special reviews year that saw Pope Leo XIV become first US pontiff and Operation Midnight Hammer target Iran

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
'Who Can Forget 2025?': Fox Nation remembers roller-coaster year in politics, culture and more Video

'Who Can Forget 2025?': Fox Nation remembers roller-coaster year in politics, culture and more

Fox Nation's 'Who Can Forget 2025?' follows the year's most defining events, from President Donald Trump's executive orders to the Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A politically motivated assassination shocked the world. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House reshaped the nation. White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney as the papal conclave elected its first American pontiff. A blue-jeans ad dominated headlines. Rock icons Ozzy Osbourne and Ace Frehley died.

As 2025 draws to a close, Fox Nation looks back at a year that defied expectations and redefined history with "Who Can Forget 2025?" airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel and streaming on the Fox Nation platform.

The special episode follows those from years prior, bringing in FOX talent — Joe Concha, Abby Hornacek, Griff Jenkins, David Asman and others — to discuss events that defined the midpoint of the decade.

"We've never had an American pope," Hornacek said during the program. The historic milestone came with Pope Leo XIV's appointment as the new pontiff May 8, after Pope Francis' death in late April.

CHARLIE KIRK’S KILLING, IDAHO MURDERS PLEA AND KAREN READ VERDICT: INSIDE 2025’S BIGGEST CRIME MOMENTS

Iranian supreme leader, Sydney Sweeney, President Donald Trump and Pope Leo in a four-split template

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Sydney Sweeney, President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images; Elisabetta Trevisan/Vatican Media/Getty Images)

The Chicagoan brought a touch of the Midwest to the Vatican, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Catholic Church and one of the most unexpected developments of the year.

Changes also abounded in the political realm. Trump made history by becoming the second chief executive to hold two non-consecutive terms with his return to the White House Jan. 20 and changed the nation's trajectory with a flurry of executive actions on day one and beyond.

As Fox News contributor David Webb mentioned in the special, one key history-altering development rose under the Trump administration in June, when U.S. forces attacked three nuclear sites in Iran under the code name "Operation Midnight Hammer."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED NON-ELECTION YEAR EVER TO RIVAL BROADCAST NETWORKS

Vice President JD Vance and President Trump look on during an Inauguration Day rally

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a rally on Inauguration Day of Trump's second presidential term in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

"[It] absolutely set Iran's nuclear program back by years," Webb said. The incident preceded a series of other foreign policy developments — a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas, pushes for the Russia-Ukraine war to end and strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats, among others.

Culture, politics and entertainment melded at times. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone pointed to Sydney Sweeney's infamous American Eagle jeans ad, which riled progressives for allegedly carrying racially charged implications with its wordplay on "jeans" and "genes."

"Sydney Sweeney made jeans great again," Casone said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

'Fox & Friends' hosts quizzed on top 2025 moments Video

Add to the mix Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" album drop, the Labubu craze and a nonstop stream of viral trends that helped define 2025.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

To watch the 2025 installment of "Who Can Forget?" tune in to the Fox News Channel Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and subscribe to Fox Nation to stream the program on the platform at your choice.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue