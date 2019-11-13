'Subpoena Colada': DC bars offer impeachment-themed drinks during first day of hearings

Some Washington D.C. bars offered impeachment-themed drinks, early openings, and public viewings as the country geared up for Day One of the hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday and the crew of "Fox & Friends" hosts said they wanted in on the action.

At least six bars in the nation’s capital opened their doors at 10 a.m. or earlier to screen the hearings, the Associated Press reported.

Among those open will be Union Pub, which is offering $7 Impeachment cocktails such as “I Got 99 Problems but Impeachment Ain’t One.” According to their menu, the drink features peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, sprite, and lemon.

Other bars, like Hawk ‘n’ Dove on Capitol Hill and Duffy’s Irish Pub, will be offering all-day happy hours, with the latter serving up drinks like “Subpoena Colada” and “James and the Giant Impeachment,” The Hill reports.

On Fox Nation's "After the Show Show," Fox News' chief meteorologist Janice Dean said she hoped New York joints were offering the same menu.

"They must have this in New York too," Dean said. "This makes it fun. I'm sure if we went to a local bar in New York City and we gave them the ingredients they could make this up for us."

"I mean you have time...catch the Accela," host "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt joked.

DC BARS OFFERING IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY SPECIALS

When co-host Steve Doocy questioned whether bar-goers were likely to enjoy the creative flavors at such early hours of the day, Earhardt and Dean revealed their "beer and breakfast" routine.

"We go often, we catch up with our breakfast and our beer," Earhardt said.

"People always say, 'Oh that's a little early to be drinking...' but we're up at 2 a.m. so that's lunchtime for us," Dean and Earhardt added, cautioning viewers that "a nap" may be necessary to get through the day.

While many on social media expressed excitement over the impeachment inquiry-themed cocktails, others were quick to point out that this is not the first time D.C. has taken advantage of the political news cycle to peddle cheeky foods.

In December 2018 during the government shutdown, D.C. bar Capitol Lounge unveiled a new drink menu on Twitter, which included “Nothing Really Mattis,” an ode to former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and “Mexico Will Pay For This,” referencing President Trump's campaign platform that Mexico will fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In Nov. 2017, a D.C. bar called The Bird offered $5 “Moscow Mueller” cocktail specials every time former special counsel Robert Mueller indicted an associate of President Donald Trump. The same bar had previously offered a $4 happy hour special every time Trump fired a White House official.

For more behind the scenes coverage from the "Fox & Friends" hosts, join Fox Nation and watch "After the Show Show" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.