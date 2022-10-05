Former NFL player rips league over Tua Tagovailoa's injury: 'Humanity has to take over'

Former NFL player Jack Brewer slammed the league for how it has handled Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury after he was stretchered off the field last Thursday in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on "The Story with Martha MacCallum." Days earlier in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa stumbled to his feet after he appeared to suffer a head injury, and Brewer pleaded for officials to show "humanity" in handling questions about young player's health.

JACK BREWER: It's so hard to understand and comprehend why you would put this young athlete back out on the football field. The entire world saw this man with a critical head injury and then four days later, you put him back on the field and everybody is getting paid to sack him. It just doesn't make sense.

TUA TAGOVAILOA SHOULD RETIRE FROM NFL, ‘CONCUSSION’ DOCTOR SAYS

You know, at some point, humanity has to take over. I can't even watch it, to be honest with you. And you know, having a football background and having concussions myself, it's very difficult to watch these things because I've had so many friends that have either died early or are still hurting.

