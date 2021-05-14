Former CNN producer rips network for ignoring Israeli-Palestinian violence in primetime

Former CNN producer Steve Krakauer blasted his old network Thursday for ignoring the erupting violence between Hamas and Israel in primetime hours, saying it seemed to be abandoning its news roots.

"There was a time when CNN would own the Israel-Palestinians story. It was what CNN was built for. Those days appear to be over," he wrote in the "Fourth Watch" newsletter.

Primetime hours are defined as 8 to 11 p.m. ET and are generally the most watched shows on cable news. Krakauer noted left-wing host Don Lemon led his 10 p.m hour of "CNN Tonight" Wednesday with lengthy coverage of new footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That same day, Israel killed a Hamas commander and dozens of others in the Gaza Strip, after the terrorist group launched rockets at Israeli civilians in the worst fighting between the groups since 2014.

CNN'S ZAKARIA: PALESTINIANS HAVE TO ATTACK ISRAEL ‘TO GET SOME KIND OF ATTENTION’

"In total, Lemon and his program spent more than 90 minutes - the first 90 minutes of his show - devoted exclusively to either this footage, Rep. Liz Cheney vs. the GOP over 'The Big Lie' or a related topic to January 6," he wrote. "It was then-candidate Joe Biden who came up with the phrase to describe Rudy Giuliani in 2007 - "a noun, a verb, and 9/11." Over at CNN these days, it's increasingly a noun, a verb, and 1/6."

According to Grabien transcripts, the only mention of the conflict by CNN primetime hosts Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo, and Lemon this week came on the latter's 11 p.m. hour Tuesday, after primetime concluded. He brought on left-wing weekend host Fareed Zakaria, who suggested Palestinian terrorists had no choice but to fire rockets at Israel to get the Jewish state's "attention."

Krakauer also knocked MSNBC for not covering the conflict in its primetime hours Wednesday. The story got extensive coverage on the 8 p.m. ET show, "All In With Chris Hayes," on Tuesday and Thursday.