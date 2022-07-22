Foreigner reveals how their music resonates from generation to generation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rock band Foreigner brought the heat to FOX Square Friday, performing their classic hits "Feels Like the First Time" and "I Want to Know What Love Is" at the " Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series ."

The band spoke with "Fox & Friends" hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt on stage before the performance.

Foreigner joins Kid Rock on tour this summer. Even though both artists are from different eras, Foreigner's lead singer Kelly Hansen says the reason it works is that he thinks the fan base is the same, and there's a great turnout.

Hansen shared the secret of the band's success and how the music resonates just as much from generation to generation.

"I think there's a couple of reasons," he said. "I think that it's a really quality catalog of songs, first of all. We were really fortunate to have this. As a singer, you know, I'm really lucky to be able to sing this catalog of songs."

"Plus, I think there's a lot of factors like placements in movies and commercials and TV shows and things like that that kind of make people aware if they weren't," he added. "And then they go look for the catalog, and then they hear the rest of the songs. Then they go, oh, I didn't know they did that one, I didn't know they did that one. And so that's kind of cool."

The band's lead singer also opened up about how they've been able to stick together after so many years.

"Look at these beautiful men up here. Look at this," Hansen said. "Wow! You know, we're so fortunate to do what we do and we recognize that as musicians who have been around the block more than once. And like I said before, being able to play this catalog of songs with people that we all actually like to be around each other and hang out. And you've heard nightmare stories of bands who don't get along, but they have to stay together because the music is popular and they're is something to be done. But we really like each other.

"All of us have been here, you know, for a long time," he continued. "And you can't ask or pay for a better situation than this with these guys, right? You guys are great."

In the coming weeks, the star-studded Fox & Friends concert series will feature artists such as We the Kingdom, Michael Ray, Chris Lane and more.

Viewers can stream every concert live on Fox Nation or tune in to "Fox & Friends."

Fans can attend the concerts in-person at FOX Square each Friday through August 26th. They are free for the public and held on FOX Square at 48th Street and 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.