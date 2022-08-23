Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire in December but after COVID craziness Congress must hold him accountable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Biden's medical adviser and the highest paid bureaucrat on the federal government’s payroll, announced Monday that he will be stepping down in December after 50 years of bleeding the American taxpayers dry.

Dr. Fauci is the face of public health malfeasance. Now, he wants to wash his hands and enjoy a cushy retirement and his $350,000 a year pension courtesy of American taxpayers. Congressional Republicans shouldn’t let him.

From his days mismanaging the AIDS crisis to promoting lockdowns and spreading vaccine disinformation, Fauci's public health failures have directly lead to countless excess deaths, drug overdoses, business closures, and a severe toll on American's mental and overall health. What’s even more remarkable is that he’s never apologized. In fact, he’d do it all over again if he could.

Fauci stated last month that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" to try and stop COVID if given the opportunity. This wasn’t just a stunning affirmation of his contempt for American civil liberties, it was an attempt to pour cold water on future congressional investigations into his policies.

Dr. Fauci wants to stop Americans and Congress from pursuing basic questions—did the health costs of the lockdowns outweigh its benefits? Did Dr. Fauci bother with a cost benefit analysis before endorsing lockdowns? Did the lockdowns stunt children’s development, learning or mental health? Did anyone at the NIH bother to analyze those effects before recommending continued school closures?

Of course, Dr. Fauci scheduled his resignation for December 2022, just days before Republicans are set to take back the House and gain oversight powers, precisely to avoid answering those types of questions. Dr. Fauci already risked contempt charges by repeatedly lying to Congress about his role in funding gain of function research. He doesn’t want to run that risk again.

Dr. Fauci’s resignation is nothing more than an attempt to sweep what he’s done under the rug and fade from public life so that Congress and the American people ultimately forget the horrific costs of the COVID lockdowns.

Republicans can’t let that happen.

We must ensure that Dr. Fauci answers to Congress, alongside other public health bureaucrats like former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, who along with Fauci muffled fellow scientists who cautioned against lockdowns back in 2020. If we forget Dr. Fauci’s mistakes, we may well repeat them.

Republicans need to pair public hearings with agency-wide legislative reforms. As chairman of the Republican Study Committee, I’ve outlined a detailed plan to de-politicize our public health agencies. One key point of this plan is refocusing the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on its core mission as a public health emergency response agency rather than as an apparatus to advance a Leftist social agenda. For example, Biden administration has sought a boost of $100 million for the CDC to research "climate change activities" and $12.5 million for "gun research."

As Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary, a medical doctor and researcher at Johns Hopkins, noted, the NIH funded "257 grants on social disparities" related to COVID-19 "but only four" on the coronavirus’s spread.

Another key item of my plan is increasing the transparency of the NIH’s grant programs to ensure such funding is geared toward sound science and not Leftist social engineering.

If the federal government’s national public health apparatus wants to restore the public’s trust, Fauci’s failed role overseeing the COVID pandemic must be investigated.

If there are no consequences for public health officials like him who misled the nation, Congress will have paved the way for the same mistakes all over again.

