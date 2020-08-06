Eric Trump calls Biden's African American comments 'disgusting,' says debates will be 'absolute bloodbath'

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's recent comments about African Americans were "disgusting," Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump told "Hannity" Thursday night.

"It's an absolute travesty when he says that the Black community is not diverse, is one- dimensional, when he comes out with this nonsense," Trump said. "I mean, could you imagine if Donald Trump said that? And, you know what? The media doesn't even want to cover it. I mean, that's how biased, that's how in their corner, you know, they are. It's disgusting."

BIDEN WALKS BACK AFRICAN-AMERICAN 'DIVERSITY' REMARKS

During an interview that aired earlier Thursday at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden raised eyebrows when he said, "what you all know, but most people don’t know, [is] unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things."

Biden made similar remarks while speaking virtually to the National Association of Latino Elected Officials before backtracking on Twitter Thursday night.

"Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify," Biden tweeted. "In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all."

"This guy doesn't have the mental capacity to be commander-in-chief of this country," Eric Trump insisted. "Jill Biden is spending more time on TV than her husband is. The guy won't come out of his basement. He won't answer real questions. He won't debate."

The president's second son claimed to host Sean Hannity that due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increase in early voting, "eight million votes" will have been cast before Biden and Trump meet in the first debate, scheduled for Sept. 29.

"It's disgusting and it should not happen and it's a travesty," Eric Trump said. "And you know what this guy's afraid of? My father, and I really believe these debates will be an absolute bloodbath."