Eric Swalwell laments it’s ‘so stupid’ for parents to control their kids’ education

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., took to Twitter Wednesday lamenting how "stupid" it is for parents to be in charge of their kids’ education.

Swalwell was responding to a quote from Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who said, "we are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education."

"Please tell me what I’m missing here. What are we doing next? Putting parents in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts. This is so stupid," Swalwell tweeted.

Swalwell was swiftly and harshly mocked on Twitter for his comments.

"We stopped trusting ‘experts’ when they locked our kids out of classrooms, tried to force-feed them propaganda, and proved that their political agendas were more important than our kids’ wellbeing," Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, tweeted.

"This might be the most asinine comparison and general view of a parent’s role in their own child’s education that I have ever seen publicly stated," Caleb Rowden, the majority leader of the Missouri Senate, tweeted.

"As their mother, I am the expert of my kids," Rebeccah Heinrichs, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, tweeted.

Critics on Twitter also pointed out that Swalwell’s logic was faulty – as patients can choose their doctor, and clients can choose their lawyer.

"Parents choose the medical procedures their child will undergo, which doctors will perform it," tweeted Marina Medvin, a criminal defense attorney and political activist in Virginia. "Clients choose which lawyer will represent them, whether they will go to trial, etc. This example is a perfect one for my parents should choose schools, teachers, and even curriculum."

"Clients get to choose their attorneys and get to tell their attorneys what to do so yeah, it’s exactly like that," tweeted lawyer and libertarian commentator Preston Byrne.

Swalwell’s tweet came the day after pro-parent school board candidates won elections across the nation.

In Florida, where education has been a hot-button issue for the last year, all six school board candidates endorsed by Ron DeSantis won their runoff, resulting in 24 of the 30 candidates the governor endorsed winning their seats.

The Minnesota Parents Alliance was founded just nine months ago to train and support school board candidates across the state. In Tuesday's election, 49 candidates endorsed by the parent’s rights organization won their races, and candidates on seats in 15 of the 19 school districts where the Minnesota Parents Alliance devoted resources, according to a press release.