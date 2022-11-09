US's largest teachers unions applaud Democrat midterm election wins

The U.S’s two largest teachers unions, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA) took to Twitter Wednesday to congratulate Democrats who won their midterm races.

AFT President Randi Weingarten issued a statement applauding voters for backing candidates who "stood up for democracy and against election deniers."

"In a year when democracy, freedom, public education, public safety and economic security were on the ballot, voters overwhelmingly rejected MAGA extremism and fear," Weingarten said in a statement.

"They stood up for the right of women to make decisions about their reproductive health, and against chaos and hate," she added.

Weingarten applauded "progressive governors" who ran on a public school focused agenda, which shows "a deep reservoir of support for public schools and for the sustained investment that parents want to help their kids thrive."

The AFT congratulated numerous Democrats on their wins, including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for defeating Republican Derek Schmidt, Democrat John Fetterman on winning the Pennsylvania Senate race against his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, Wisconsin incumbent Governor Tony Evers for defeating Republican Tim Michels, Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer on her win against Republican Tudor Dixon and New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her win against Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Weingarten personally tweeted in support of Evers, stating she was "thrilled" to see him re-elected as governor, applauded Shapiro for running a campaign "that focused on lifting people up- from education to safety to the economy to freedom" and congratulated Witmer, adding she was "so excited" to see her continue her work in K-12 education.

She also touted Hochul's agenda for "funding public ed to increasing the number of good paying jobs to strengthening gun safety laws" which "has righted many wrongs in a short amount of time."

The NEA-affiliated account, NEA Education Votes, also tweeted in support of Democratic candidates, including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore.

"Students were the winners last night as pro-public school candidates won up and down the ballot," NEA President Becky Pringle tweeted. "Educators’ expertise in what students need was more persuasive to parents & communities than divisive, race-baiting rhetoric. From PA to MN to KS, champions for public schools won!"

She tweeted personal congratulations to Evers on his reelection, stating she looked forward to their "continuing partnership" and also applauded Fetterman on his win.

"Senator John Fetterman has a nice ring to it, don't you think?" Pringle tweeted.

Pringle spent the day Monday campaigning for Fetterman.