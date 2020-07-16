Celtics' Enes Kanter responds to Turkey 'terrorist' accusations: 'Only thing I terrorize is the basketball rim'

In response to accusations of terrorism from the Turkish government, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter assured Thursday that he "only [terrorizes] the basketball rim."

In an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" with host Brian Kilmeade, the 28-year-old Swiss-born Turkish NBA player said that his fight against Turkish leadership is far from over.

BOSTON CELTICS STAR ENES KANTER: TURKEY WANTS TO PUNISH ME FOR CARING ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS -- BUT I WON'T STOP

"You guys have probably heard that my dad finally has his freedom after seven years. You know, we've been fighting against the Turkish government for years now," he remarked.

In June, Kanter's father, Mehmet Kanter, was acquitted of terror charges after being accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016 in partnership with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies any connection with the matter.

In addition, Kanter's own passport was revoked in 2017 and later the government issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Kanter has said he believes his own criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's human rights record led the regime to target his family.

"So, I feel like my dad finally has his freedom, but my fight is far from over because my family's only one. My dad is only one. ... So, I feel like I'm not going to stop talking about all this stuff till every innocent soul in those jails [is] free," Kanter said,

"I mean, it's funny because they keep calling me a 'terrorist' and I'm actually telling them – I say listen: '[The] only thing I terrorize is the basketball rim,'" he joked.

"It's crazy because, like, I want freedom. I want democracy in my country – freedom in my country. I want human rights in my country. But, just because I want those things, it just makes me a terrorist," said Kanter.

Kanter also noted that his teammates, coaches and NBA family have been "so amazing" and supportive through his time in the league, and they "know what kind of person [he is]."

"So, I'm not really worried about what they say," he concluded. "And also, I don't even have a parking ticket in the U.S. How [can they] rule that I'm extradited back to Turkey [when] I didn't even do anything?"