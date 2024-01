Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An elderly Chinese man living in San Francisco decided he’s moving back to China after experiencing firsthand the city’s rising violent crime.

Rongxin Liao, 87, is taking a flight to Guangzhou, China, on Saturday to live out the rest of his life there, his son Jing Liao told The San Francisco Standard this week.

His son relayed to the outlet that his father finds it "too dangerous here." In Cantonese, Liao added, "Public safety situation in San Francisco has become worse and worse."

According to the family, their father is going back to live with one of his other sons who currently resides in China.

The elderly man has been the victim of multiple assaults while living in the city in the last few years.

In 2020, Liao was jump-kicked out of his walker onto the street by an assailant while waiting for a bus in San Francisco. Following the attack, Liao appeared in court several times to urge a harsher punishment for his assailant.

Surveillance footage capturing the assault was used in a viral ad calling for the recall of then-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was eventually recalled due his soft-on-crime policies that the ad said contributed to a 567% rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Liao’s grandson Jack was also featured in the 2022 ad, recounting the incident.

"My grandpa was sitting, waiting for the bus, when a man brutally attacked him," he said. "After this vicious attack, the District Attorney’s office let the man who attacked our [grandpa] walk free."

The rest of the ad featured anecdotes from other Asian families who had loved ones who had been attacked in the city.

That was not the only attack Liao suffered in San Francisco. His son revealed to outlet Sing Tao Daily that he was punched in an unprovoked attack last October while he was on his way to buy medication at Walgreens.

The San Francisco Standard reported that a police report from that date showed that "an 86-year-old Asian male matching Liao’s description was the victim of an unprovoked attack in which the suspect punched him. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The elderly man told Sing Tao Daily that his attacker punched him multiple times, getting his blood everywhere.

Liao, who has lived in San Francisco for 24 years, added that he was also beaten unconscious in the city around seven years ago.

"I don’t want to be a drag to my son here," Liao told the outlet, adding, "I don’t want him to worry about me all the time."

San Francisco city officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.