Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr. Lahita sizes up Biden's COVID diagnosis, 'long COVID,' and 'brain fog'

President Biden's positive COVID diagnosis has led many to re-examine his offbeat remarks Wednesday at a climate change press event

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Long COVID' can last up to a year: Dr. Lahita Video

'Long COVID' can last up to a year: Dr. Lahita

'Immunity Strong' author Dr. Bob Lahita breaks down President Biden's gaffes in Wednesday's climate speech as a potential side effect of COVID on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Bob Lahita, author of "Immunity Strong,' shared insights on President Biden testing positive for COVID and on "long COVID" on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

BIDEN SHARES VIDEO AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST: ‘I’M DOING WELL'

DR. BOB LAHITA: Well, it can last, Neil, anywhere from a month to six months to a year. Actually, the COVID virus. Yeah, the coronavirus selects neural tissue. It really prefers to live in the brain a thousand times more than in the rest of the body. And that's why people lose their smell and their sense of taste. 

That is a sign that the virus has affected the nervous system. So it's not surprising that more than 20% of people get what's called "brain fog."

WHITE HOUSE DOESN'T KNOW WHERE BIDEN CAUGHT COVID-19, SAYS IT'S NOT IMPORTANT

And we see it all the time in our clinics. We see young people in their 20s and 30s coming in saying they can't balance the checkbook, they don't know where they're going, they have no sense of direction, et cetera.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

So that is possible. And it's possible that the president may experience some of this. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Could President Biden have COVID 'brain fog'? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.