Dr. Lahita sizes up Biden's COVID diagnosis, 'long COVID,' and 'brain fog'

Dr. Bob Lahita, author of "Immunity Strong,' shared insights on President Biden testing positive for COVID and on "long COVID" on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

BIDEN SHARES VIDEO AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST: ‘I’M DOING WELL'

DR. BOB LAHITA: Well, it can last, Neil, anywhere from a month to six months to a year. Actually, the COVID virus. Yeah, the coronavirus selects neural tissue. It really prefers to live in the brain a thousand times more than in the rest of the body. And that's why people lose their smell and their sense of taste.

That is a sign that the virus has affected the nervous system. So it's not surprising that more than 20% of people get what's called "brain fog."

WHITE HOUSE DOESN'T KNOW WHERE BIDEN CAUGHT COVID-19, SAYS IT'S NOT IMPORTANT

And we see it all the time in our clinics. We see young people in their 20s and 30s coming in saying they can't balance the checkbook, they don't know where they're going, they have no sense of direction, et cetera.

So that is possible. And it's possible that the president may experience some of this.

