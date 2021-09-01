Expand / Collapse search
Douglas Murray on 'Fox & Friends': Only the White House sees Afghanistan withdrawal as a 'success'

Murray asks if the world can afford 3.5 years of Biden's presidency

Author Douglas Murray rips Biden admin for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan

Author Douglas Murray slammed President Biden on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, following his op-ed in The Telegraph where he asked, "can the world afford 3 and half more years of Joe Biden?"

TUCKER CARLSON: OUR LEADERS WON'T APOLOGIZE FOR AFGHANISTAN, BIDEN DOUBLED DOWN

DOUGLAS MURRAY: I think the only people who are claiming this as a success is the White House. Jen Psaki and the president, last night, have continuously tried to portray the pullout from Afghanistan as if it’s something people are proud of, as if it’s something that Americans should be proud of, as if in the years to come, young Americans will ask their parents where they were when America was retreating from Afghanistan. No. It is only the White House that is portraying this as a success saying that it’s the best pullout ever, the fastest pullout ever. This is success only in a category solely of the invention of the president’s administration and the White House.

