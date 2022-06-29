Douglas Murray on Biden-Macron oil chat: ‘This is not a dialogue between two equal world leaders’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and President Biden caught on tape at the G7 was not a dialogue between two equal world leaders.

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON REACTS TO TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING, SUPPORTS THOSE 'FIGHTING TO END THE VIOLENCE'

DOUGLAS MURRAY: President Biden has been hoping that there is this last-ditch saving of his energy policy and that he can persuade Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Arab oil-producing companies to increase their production of oil. And what President Macron says is, "No, it can't be done. I've spoken to the head of the UAE embassy. I've spoken to him. And he says it can't be done. And not only can they not do it, but the Saudis can't do it either, that they are basically at maximum production at the moment of what they can achieve."

If you look at this video, Macron is trying to make this really simple for President Biden. Really simple. And President Biden, you can see, is standing there trying to take it in. But this is not a dialog between two equal world leaders. It looks like somebody prepping somebody they know isn't on top of the issue. And no wonder President Macron thinks that. No wonder other world leaders might think that.

