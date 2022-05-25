French President Macron reacts to Texas school shooting, supports those 'fighting to end the violence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron weighed in on the deadly mass shooting that took place Tuesday at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, offering "grief," while appearing to throw support behind those looking to enact stricter gun laws.

Macron, who won re-election in April, took to Twitter Wednesday morning to express his sorrow and outrage over the attack at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead.

"19 victims were under age 10. Children and teachers were murdered in a cowardly attack in their Texas school," Macron tweeted Wednesday morning. "We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence."

The last phrase echoed the sentiment of President Biden, who spoke with outrage following the attack, as he called for stricter gun control in the U.S.

"When in God's name, will we do what we know in our gut what needs to be done?" Biden asked. "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?" he later added.

Vice President Kamala Harris similarly called for change.

"Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again," Harris said at an Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies event.

Federal gun control laws in the U.S. have been a hotly contested issue between Democrats and Republicans, as it pits competing interests of preventing deadly attacks with maintaining a constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Unlike the U.S., France does not have such a right, and thus has very strict gun laws that prohibit carrying loaded weapons in public, and require a license that for some weapons involves getting a doctor's certification of physical and mental fitness for owning a firearm.

Illegal weapons remain a problem in France, however, and while mass shootings do not occur there at the same frequency as in the U.S., there have been incidents in recent years, such as the attack at the Bataclan theater and the deadly shooting at the office of publication Charlie Hebdo, both in 2015.