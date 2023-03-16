Doggone grateful: Marine safety officer rescues dog stranded in ocean

A brave marine safety officer stepped in to rescue a dog in peril after she had been swept hundreds of yards offshore.

Chase McColl was washing trucks along the beach when he heard Tofu was stranded in the ocean.

"I heard reports from beach patrons that they had been chasing her around trying to catch her for about an hour or so in the parking lot," he told " Tucker Carlson Tonight " on Wednesday, "I guess she just jumped in the water and took off towards out to sea."

That’s when McColl made the decision to take out his paddleboard and wetsuit to rescue the dog. With the help of another officer using binoculars to guide him, McColl was able to locate her.

"I think she was grateful to see me there and a little relieved," he recalled. "She looked a little tired and cold and came right up to me and made it easy for me to grab her and put her on the board."

Tofu was handed off to animal care services and the owner was found through social media.

"The next day when I met the owner, they were really grateful and just everyone was so happy that this was a success story."

While Tofu’s situation was scary, McColl says it does not happen too often.