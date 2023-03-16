Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Doggone grateful: Marine safety officer rescues dog stranded in ocean

The dog was swept hundreds of yards offshore

Maria Lencki
By Maria Lencki | Fox News
close
Dog-loving lifeguard details rescue of pooch in peril Video

Dog-loving lifeguard details rescue of pooch in peril

Fox News host Tucker Carlson honors Chase McColl as 'Employee of the Month' for saving a dog from drowning on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A brave marine safety officer stepped in to rescue a dog in peril after she had been swept hundreds of yards offshore.  

Chase McColl was washing trucks along the beach when he heard Tofu was stranded in the ocean. 

"I heard reports from beach patrons that they had been chasing her around trying to catch her for about an hour or so in the parking lot," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday, "I guess she just jumped in the water and took off towards out to sea." 

DOGS AND CATS ROAM FREE AS FIRST CAGELESS ANIMAL SHELTER IN US OPENS IN ARKANSAS 

Chase McColl tells Tucker Carlson how he rescued Tofu from the ocean.

Chase McColl tells Tucker Carlson how he rescued Tofu from the ocean. (Fox News)

That’s when McColl made the decision to take out his paddleboard and wetsuit to rescue the dog. With the help of another officer using binoculars to guide him, McColl was able to locate her. 

"I think she was grateful to see me there and a little relieved," he recalled. "She looked a little tired and cold and came right up to me and made it easy for me to grab her and put her on the board." 

Tofu was handed off to animal care services and the owner was found through social media. 

"The next day when I met the owner, they were really grateful and just everyone was so happy that this was a success story." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Tofu was rescued after swimming hundreds of yards into the ocean.

Tofu was rescued after swimming hundreds of yards into the ocean. (Fox News)

While Tofu’s situation was scary, McColl says it does not happen too often. 

The dog-lover was recognized by Tucker Carlson as "Tucker Carlson Tonight Employee of the Month" for the rescue. 