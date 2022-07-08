Dems full of ‘outright worry’ over Biden’s leadership, say he’s ‘out of time’ to fix things: Politico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report from Politico indicated that a large group of Democrats are worried that President Joe Biden and his White House team are running "out of time" to reverse their "flagging poll numbers" ahead of the midterm elections.

Politico reporters Jonathan Lemire and Christopher Cadelago reported on Friday that Democrats are dealing with "frustration" over Biden’s messaging and handling of the country’s crises, that has now become "outright worry."

The piece began with an inside look at recent virtual meetings between Democratic governors and White House officials. Depicting a tense scene between the administration and those governors, the piece stated, "Don’t just tell us what you’ve done, is how a person familiar with the meetings characterized the feeling among governors, because what you’ve done isn’t exactly working."

According to the outlet, other people familiar with the content of these meetings have claimed that "there’s been a general and growing dissatisfaction with the White House’s response." Politico claimed, "That budding frustration, relayed by three party officials familiar with the meetings’ contents, has morphed into outright worry."

The report characterized the general concern that Democratic governors and other party leaders throughout the country have about Biden, that he "and his team are not just out of fresh ideas, but increasingly out of time to turn around their flagging poll numbers before the midterms."

The outlet cited a statement from the Democratic Governors Association's communications director David Turner, who claimed that "These calls are anything but tense. Governors and their teams find these calls useful and productive, and good forums to share information on policies with each other."

Though Lemire and Cadelago countered that claim with the fact that a "similar" meeting between congressional lawmakers and Biden administration officials happened recently and was "tension-filled."

The reporters claimed, "There, lawmakers were expecting to receive guidance on matters as concrete as how to counter Republicans who are handing out free gas cards and baby formula to court irate voters in their districts. Instead, they were met with now familiar talking points about the White House’s legislative successes and the resonance of the message Biden carried in 2020."

Pulling no punches, the Politico piece claimed, "With the 2022 elections four months away, Democrats both inside and outside of the White House acknowledge there is no silver bullet to slay a host of political problems." There was "hope that some of those problems would abate," it wrote, adding, "there is diminishing confidence in that now."

"White House aides, from their vantage point, do not appear to be in enough of a hurry," the piece claimed, before adding, "But the calendar, increasingly, is not the president’s friend."

The piece continued: "Democrats acknowledge that some of the challenges facing the White House are largely outside the scope of the president’s powers. But, absent action, they want to see more fight."

It then added the example of Biden not doing enough on the reversal of Roe v. Wade, stating, "Democrats are still waiting for Biden to unveil steps to protect abortion rights, months after it became apparent that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. And even modest victories are coming under fresh scrutiny." The piece also mentioned that gun control activists claim that "he needs to do more" on the subject.

Again, Politico mentioned how the White House claimed it sees "encouraging signs on the political horizon" and that "’The President is leading based on values that unite an overwhelming majority of the country’" – so claimed White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

But the report went right back to Democrats’ negative view of Biden. "But some Democrats fear that Biden remains trapped in a prior age of political decorum and unquestioning fealty to institutions and has been slow to recognize both the existential threat felt by some of his supporters," it wrote.

It also claimed, "And it isn’t just the left that is losing faith in Biden’s theory of the case — let alone whether he has enough time to realize it before the fall. Others from across the political spectrum," view Biden’s leadership strategy as, "insufficient."

"And they’ve questioned how disciplined he will be in consistently — and forcefully — making the case against Republicans," Politico added.