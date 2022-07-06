Biden proves himself toxic to Democrats during Ohio trip, Jim Jordan says: 'Where's Tim Ryan?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic nominee for Ohio's top midterm electoral contest was noticeably absent from President Biden's trip to Cleveland on Wednesday, leading some Buckeye State Republicans to suggest the president is politically toxic within his own party.

Biden announced a plan to protect pensions and benefit cuts for working families, but did it without Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who is running against Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

In response, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News it is amazing to see top-tier Democrats seemingly avoid being seen with the president.

"Where's Tim Ryan? I don't think he's going to be with President Biden today. So the United States president makes the sixth trip to your state, you're running for United States Senate, and you're not going to show up?" he asked.

"I think that tells you everything about where this administration is in everything that they've done policy-wise, how wrong it's turned out to be."

Earlier Wednesday, Ryan posted photos to his social media interacting with voters in the town of Stratton, just up the Ohio River from Weirton, W. Va.

His opponent, author J.D. Vance, echoed Jordan in a statement, saying Ryan purportedly has ducked Biden twice in two months.

"Ryan is refusing to be seen in public with his own party’s president," he added, claiming the Democrat "worked in lockstep" with Biden to "destroy our economy."

Jordan told Fox News it is still interesting to see 36 percent of Americans either approve of Biden's job performance or view the country's direction positively.

"We no longer have a border; we had stable pricing, we now have a 41-year-high inflation rate," he said. "We had energy independence. We now have $5 gas. And we used to have safe streets. And now we've got record crime in every major urban area."