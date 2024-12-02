Dem Colorado governor criticizes Biden for Hunter pardon: 'Put his family ahead of the country'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is accusing President Biden of putting "his family ahead of the country" with his pardon for Hunter Biden.

"While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country," the Democrat wrote on X.

"This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation," Polis continued, referencing a Latin term for head of the household.

"Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son," Polis added.

Biden’s pardon of Hunter was announced by the White House on Sunday night and comes after Hunter was convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year.

The pardon applies to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

The president went on to claim that his son was "treated differently" by prosecutors.

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," Biden added. "Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.