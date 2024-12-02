Expand / Collapse search
Dem Colorado governor criticizes Biden for Hunter pardon: 'Put his family ahead of the country'

Jared Polis says President Biden is setting a ‘bad precedent’ with decision to pardon Hunter Biden

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
President Biden on son’s pardon: ‘Hunter was treated differently’ Video

President Biden on son’s pardon: ‘Hunter was treated differently’

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera breaks down the latest in the presidential pardon on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is accusing President Biden of putting "his family ahead of the country" with his pardon for Hunter Biden. 

"While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country," the Democrat wrote on X. 

"This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation," Polis continued, referencing a Latin term for head of the household. 

"Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son," Polis added. 

LAWMAKERS HARSHLY CRITICIZE BIDEN’S DECISION TO PARDON HUNTER 

Biden, Harris and Gov. Jared Polis

President Joe Biden, from left, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Jared Polis, governor of Colorado, are seen during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Feb. 23. (Leigh Vogel/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden’s pardon of Hunter was announced by the White House on Sunday night and comes after Hunter was convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year. 

The pardon applies to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024. 

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HIS MISTAKES WERE ‘EXPLOITED’ FOR POLITICAL SPORT, HE WILL NEVER TAKE PARDON FOR GRANTED 

President Biden and Hunter Biden in Nantucket

President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden walk in downtown Nantucket Mass. on Nov. 29. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted." 

The president went on to claim that his son was "treated differently" by prosecutors. 

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden arrive at federal court

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden arrive for the reading of the verdict in his trial on criminal gun charges, in Wilmington, Del., on June 11. (Reuters/Hannah Beier)

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," Biden added. "Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently." 

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

