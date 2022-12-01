Democrats called out for 'denial' over fentanyl epidemic: 'This is going to kill us'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro called out Democrats for being "in denial" about the fentanyl epidemic ravaging the country Thursday on "The Five."

Pirro's criticism came as California father said his son accidently ingested fentanyl at a public park in San Francisco and overdosed, according to reports. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, claimed the lives of over 100,000 Americans in the past year.

Pirro argued one of the reasons the deadly drug continues to take more lives is because Democrats "don't take it seriously."

She highlighted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to veto Assembly Bill A9348, a fentanyl bill that would have established a task force of experts to address the epidemic scourging throughout the state.

"You know, as if Kathy Hochul isn’t enough of a villain, I mean not following through on the nursing home deaths that she said she would. Not even discussing the issue of cashless bail, denying that crime is the number one problem for New Yorkers in this country. She is either an idiot or in denial," Pirro said.

FENTANYL DEATHS OVERWHELM US MORGUES

"There was a law that was – a bill that was passed by – in Albany, New York. Democrats, Republicans, New York City, Long Island, all over the state they wanted to have a board, a fentanyl board to discuss the impact of fentanyl in New York, how to deal with it, what’s the best way to fight it, she would not sign the bill."

Hochul claims she vetoed the bill due to budgeting and staffing costs. Her spokesman Avi Small told the New York Post Hochul has a "deep personal commitment to fighting this crisis and will continue her administration’s ongoing efforts to address overdoses and addiction."

"The governor recently vetoed dozens of bills that would have cost taxpayers $40 million in unbudgeted costs, and we are committed to working with the legislature on ways to crack down on fentanyl and protect New Yorkers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pirro argued Hochul was being hypocritical, saying the governor was able to secure funding for a new multi-million dollar Buffalo Bills stadium.

"We pay double the price of COVID tests than anyone else in the country; she does not have money for it? The Democrats are in denial, and this is going to kill us, this fentanyl."