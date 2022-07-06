Democrat Chicago official slams police chief's message to parents: 'Lori Lightfoot's puppet'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago alderman and Democratic mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez slammed the Windy City's police chief as Lori Lightfoot's "puppet" for "deflecting responsibility" and "emboldening criminals" with soft-on-crime policies. Lopez responded on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after Police Superintendent David Brown said parents in the city must "know where [their] are" following the July 4th weekend that saw 51 shootings in the city, with eight killed.

RAYMOND LOPEZ: Everything that the superintendent says rings hollow when he's trying to hold parents accountable and telling them to be aware when our own judicial system fails us on a weekly, daily basis -- putting criminals back out on the street no sooner than our officers arrest them. The superintendent is following in Mayor Lori Lightfoot's footsteps and deflecting responsibility for their own actions and their own policies that enable and embolden criminals in the city of Chicago. It isn't the parents who decided to dismantle the gang unit, narcotics unit and send the tactical units and detective units to go babysit monuments in Grant Park. It wasn't the parents who decided that we're going to work our officers three or four weeks without a day off. It wasn't our parents who are not responding to 911 calls for two or three hours. That is the superintendent's job. That is his failures, and he's trying to deflect now and say that parents need to step up. Parents always need to step up, but he needs to get his own house in order and not just be the $300,000 puppet to Lori Lightfoot.

