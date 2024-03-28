Dem lawyer rips Fani Willis for defiantly staying on Trump case after Wade affair

Democratic attorney Julian Epstein joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday to discuss the push to get Fulton County, Georgia's District Attorney Fani Willis off of former President Donald Trump’s election interference case. He said the judge was "right" to allow the Trump team to appeal the case.

DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST SCOLDS FANI WILLIS OVER MEDIA BLITZ: 'SHE'S GOT TO BRING IT DOWN'

JULIAN EPSTEIN: Well, I think if Fani Willis had any real interest in this case, she would resign or recuse herself from it. This is an utter embarrassment. I mean, this looks to me, in my opinion, this was a kickback scheme, where she hired a boyfriend who was then providing her all kinds of benefits. I think the whole claim about, the reimbursements, is hard to believe. I think the claims about when the relationship began. I think those are very hard to believe. I think the judge was right to allow the Trump team to appeal. And, I think there's not just that question about whether she should be kicked off the case. So I think there's a question potentially about perjury, moving forward that the state could take up the legislature is going to look into. So I think there is, I mean, just the, you know, the standard in Georgia is the major conflict or the apparent civil conflict.

And given that there is a strong appearance that Barney Lewis had any economic incentive for the case to move forward, I don't know how you argue this is not an unbelievable conflict. In any case, this is an utter embarrassment, for the, you know, amongst many other embarrassments for, the … crowd that is, you know, prosecuting Trump in the 11th hour of this campaign.

GEORGIA JUDGE ALLOWS TRUMP, CO-DEFENDANTS TO APPEAL FANI WILLIS DISQUALIFICATION DECISION

A Georgia judge presiding over the 2020 election interference case against former President Trump on Wednesday announced that Trump and his co-defendants can appeal the order that denied the disqualification of embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday issued a certificate of immediate review, allowing Trump and eight co-defendants to seek an appeal of the order .

The defense now has 10 days to submit an application to the Georgia Court of Appeals, which will have 45 days to decide whether they will hear the case from March 15, when the order was issued. Under Georgia law, the Georgia Court of Appeals is not required to hear the case.