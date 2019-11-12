Dean Martin's daughter says #MeToo-inspired version of Christmas classic made the song 'more sexual'

The daughter of Dean Martin, the entertainer who popularized the classic Christmas tune "Baby, It's Cold Outside," reacted to a #MeToo-inspired version, calling it "insane."

"I love John Legend and Kelly [Clarkson]. You know, they're fabulous entertainers. But, what on earth are they thinking?" Deana Martin said Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Martin added, "To me, it's always been a sweet, classy, flirtatious song there's nothing wrong with."

Clarkson, 37, and Legend, 40, recorded a version of the 1944 classic, written by Frank Loesser, after it sparked debate over lyrics some say have grown problematic over the years over the notion of consent.

In the tune, which has been covered by many artists since its debut, a female sings: "I really can’t stay,” to which a man responds: "But baby, it’s cold outside.” In another part of a song, a woman is heard singing lines like "Say what's in this drink?", "The answer is no" and "I've gotta get home."

For his version, Legend updated the lyrics with Nathasha Rothwell, who writes and stars in HBO's "Insecure."

“What will my friends think ...” Clarkson sings in the updated version.

“I think they should rejoice,” Legend says.

“... if I have one more drink?”

“It’s your body and your choice.”

Martin argued that the new iteration is actually "more sexual."

"Have we lost our ability to just say something is cute and flirty at this point?" MacCallum asked.

"It's gone a little crazy. I think that John Legend and Kelly, their version is has brought it made it more sexual," Martin argued. "And I think he would be kind of laughing right now that this was, you know, being changed."

Martin who praised Legend and Clarkson as "fabulous entertainers" advised Legend to "write a new song," saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.